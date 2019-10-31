Women of GPT: Interview with Angie Stengrim

Angie Stengrim is the accounting supervisor at Great Plains Transport. While the family atmosphere is one of the major perks of her job, attacking the daily challenges in a diverse industry keeps her motivated to be her best.

Meet Angie Stengrim

Originally from Jamestown, North Dakota, Angie currently resides in Horace with her husband and dog. In her free time, she enjoys golfing, meeting her family at the lake, and visiting with her 14 nieces and nephews.

Angie has a degree in criminal justice from Minnesota State University Moorhead (MSUM). She worked in a customer service role at CableOne before getting the chance to join Great Plains Transport in 2015.

When Angie got the opportunity to take over the processing and payment role at Great Plains Transport, she jumped all over it. She’s enjoyed absorbing different roles, learning new software and processes, and continues to work hard within all areas of the organization.

A Day in the Life of the Accounting Supervisor

It’s not surprising that an accounting supervisor has a strong relationship with the banks. Angie ensures that accounts are audited and correct, and deposits are accurate and up to date.

Angie also has constant communication with leasing companies in regards to trailer payoffs, truck payoffs, payments and processing invoices. Truck licensing and heavy highway vehicle 2290 tax forms also fall under her umbrella of work.

As one of the many female department heads at Great Plains Transport, Angie oversees a small team that makes up the payroll and accounting department. Carrie, Dora and Lindsay handle all the billing, trip processing, driver payments, and accounts receivable. As a well-oiled team, they’re able to get customers to pay up and ensure drivers get paid on time.

Meeting New Challenges in an Unpredictable Industry

The most challenging part about working in the trucking industry is that no two days are the same. For Angie, it’s also the most intriguing part.

Learning, adapting and figuring out how to move forward when a new issue comes up are some of the things that happen daily. For example, in the event of an accident, dealing with insurance companies, cargo claims, and driver injuries are all different depending on the situation. Communicating with all the different entities involves patience, honesty and empathy to ensure that everything is handled with care and accuracy.

As a leader at Great Plains Transport, Angie recognizes that she is part of a great team that is continuing to take care of their drivers, reach the goals of the company, and work hard for success. With a workforce that is thriving, and a recruitment process that is attracting more female drivers, the diversity of the team at Great Plains Transport is helping move the company in the right direction.

“I love the people I work with, whether they’re here in the office or if they’re on the road. Since I come from a customer service background, being able to talk to people and interact with people is something that’s really important to me. This job allows me to meet with a wide range of people, with different personalities from different backgrounds — and it’s fantastic. I love that,” says Angie.